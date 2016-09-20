Banks China's banks given 3 year crisis warning Add to ...
Video: China's banks given 3 year crisis warning
Sep. 20 2016
Excessive credit growth in China is signalling an increasing risk of a banking crisis in the next three years, according to a report from the Bank of International Settlements. Sonia Legg reports.
Reuters
Show Description
