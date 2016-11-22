Asia China's car market on edge over tax break fate Add to ...
Video: China's car market on edge over tax break fate
Nov. 22 2016
Car makers in China fret over whether a tax break propping up this year's sales will be extended. As Ryan Brooks reports, if Beijing lets it lapse it could mean the first decline in sales for the world's largest auto market.
Reuters |
