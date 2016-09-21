Asia China's Li makes yuan exchange rate promise Add to ...
Sep. 21 2016
China's promised the U.S. it will keep the yuan's exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level. As Laura Frykberg reports, the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave the reassurance at an economic forum in New York.
