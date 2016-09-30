Asia China's new property fever spreads to ghost towns Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: China's new property fever spreads to ghost towns
Sep. 30 2016
Property speculators in China looking for the next big thing are moving beyond the big cities inland toward towns like Zhengdong. As Ryan Brooks reports, the new boom is breathing life into an old Chinese 'ghost town.'
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Property speculators in China looking for the next big thing are moving beyond the big cities inland toward towns like Zhengdong. As Ryan Brooks reports, the new boom is breathing life into an old Chinese 'ghost town.'