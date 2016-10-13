Asia China's soccer billions not yet buying success Add to ...
Video: China's soccer billions not yet buying success
Oct. 13 2016
China's ambitions to become a global soccer power are facing a stark reality check after the national team's coach stepped down after defeats, leaving a World Cup qualification bid in tatters. As Graham Mackay reports, massive investment in Chinese football may have set the bar too high.
Reuters |
