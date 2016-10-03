Economy China's 'symbolic' entry into an elite IMF club Add to ...
Oct. 03 2016
IMF Chief Christine Lagarde called China's yuan entry to its Special Drawing Rights currency basket an "historical milestone". But, as Tara Joseph reports, some say it's just a symbolic move as China is still a long way from fully opening up its currency and its markets.
