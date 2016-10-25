Hotels Chinese investor buys 25 percent of Hilton Hotels Add to ...
Video: Chinese investor buys 25 per cent of Hilton Hotels
Oct. 25 2016
Transport to shipping conglomerate HNA is paying Blackstone Group 6.5 billion dollars for a big slice of of Hilton Hotels Worldwide. As Tara Joseph reports, its part of the group's strategy to cash in on millions of Chinese tourists travelling abroad.
Reuters |
