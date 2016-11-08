Video: U.K. chips maker Walkers hikes prices after Brexit

A bag of Britain's biggest-selling potato chips is set to rise by 10 percent after maker Walkers said the slump in the value of the pound after the Brexit vote had pushed up its manufacturing costs. As Lucy Fielder reports, shoppers could also pay more for fish fingers, a staple children's meal, as Birds Eye joined a growing number of manufacturers of products ranging from tea bags to ice cream hiking prices because of Brexit.