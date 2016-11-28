Asia Climate change deepens Thailand's fish crisis Add to ...
Nov. 28 2016
Years of overfishing in Thailand take their toll, threatening a multi-billion dollar industry. The government is working hard to bring the fish back with a whole new raft of regulations. But as Eve Johnson reports there's another big culprit that they're ignoring: global warming.
