Banks Clinton promises to hold Wells Fargo accountable Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Clinton promises to hold Wells Fargo accountable
Oct. 04 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Clinton vowed to hold Wells Fargo accountable for "egregious corporate behavior." Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Clinton vowed to hold Wells Fargo accountable for "egregious corporate behavior." Rough Cut (no reporter narration).