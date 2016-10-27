International Clinton voices concern about AT&T-Time Warner deal Add to ...
Video: Clinton voices concern about AT&T-Time Warner deal
Oct. 27 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said the proposed tie-up between AT&T and Time Warner raised concerns that needed study. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
