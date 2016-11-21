Energy Coal power phase-out key to 'clean economy future': Minister Add to ...
Nov. 21 2016
Ottawa is stepping up its efforts to phase out the use of coal-fired electricity. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says 90 per cent of the country's electricity should be coming from sustainable sources by the year 2030.
