Retail Cyber Monday and Black Friday are merging Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Cyber Monday and Black Friday are merging
Nov. 22 2016
The pressure to capture a rapidly growing percentage of online holiday sales is pushing Wal-Mart and other retailers to offer deals sooner and sooner. Jeanne Yurman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The pressure to capture a rapidly growing percentage of online holiday sales is pushing Wal-Mart and other retailers to offer deals sooner and sooner. Jeanne Yurman reports.