Sep. 19 2016
Some progress has been made in labour talks between General Motors and Canada's autoworkers' union Unifor, but the union reports both sides remain divided in a number of issues, including demands for GM to commit to building new vehicle models at its Oshawa plant. BNN's Jameson Berkow reports.
