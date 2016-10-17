Energy Deal reached on greenhouse gas cuts Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Deal reached on greenhouse gas cuts
Oct. 17 2016
Nearly 200 nations have agreed a binding deal to cut greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners. Paul Chapman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Nearly 200 nations have agreed a binding deal to cut greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners. Paul Chapman reports.