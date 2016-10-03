banking Deutsche Bank shares slip in settlement race Add to ...
Video: Deutsche Bank shares slip in settlement race
Oct. 03 2016
Deutsche Bank shares resumed falling after recovering from a record low at the end of last week, as hopes faded of a swift deal with U.S. authorities over a multi-billion dollar penalty. As Sonia Legg reports, the German lender is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's U.S. presidential election.
