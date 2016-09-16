Banks Deutsche Bank shares tumble on U.S. fine Add to ...
Video: Deutsche Bank shares tumble on U.S. fine
Sep. 16 2016
The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities. As Sara Hemrajani reports, the claim far outstrips the bank's and investors' expectations.
