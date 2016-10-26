Autos Driverless ‘beer run’ across Colorado Add to ...
Video: Driverless ‘beer run’ across Colorado
Oct. 26 2016
Uber and Anheuser-Busch say a driverless truck hauled 45,000 cans of Budweiser beer across Colorado, in a test of real-world commercial use of autonomous trucking. Gavino Garay reports.
