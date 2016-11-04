Economy Egyptian consumers get rude awakening Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Egyptian consumers get rude awakening
Nov. 04 2016
Egyptians refuelling their cars faced price hikes at the pump of up to 47 per cent after the central bank floated the Egyptian pound. Ivor Bennett reports on the aftershock of a move that may please the IMF - if not hard-pressed consumers.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Egyptians refuelling their cars faced price hikes at the pump of up to 47 per cent after the central bank floated the Egyptian pound. Ivor Bennett reports on the aftershock of a move that may please the IMF - if not hard-pressed consumers.