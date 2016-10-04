Asia Elderly business owners: Japan's new age problem Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Elderly business owners: Japan's new age problem
Oct. 04 2016
Japan's Prime Minister has vowed to help business startups, in his bid to regenerate industries and revive Japan's moribund economy. But as Ivor Bennett reports, Japan's small firms are facing a struggle for survival with a workforce of aging owners and workers.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Japan's Prime Minister has vowed to help business startups, in his bid to regenerate industries and revive Japan's moribund economy. But as Ivor Bennett reports, Japan's small firms are facing a struggle for survival with a workforce of aging owners and workers.