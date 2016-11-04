U.S. election Emerging market risk runs high on U.S. election Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Emerging market risk runs high on U.S. election
Nov. 04 2016
Investors in markets from Brazil to China are on edge ahead of the U.S. election, which could affect global trade deals that have given developing nations an enormous boost. As Tara Joseph reports, investors worry a Donald Trump win will bring extreme volatility for both currencies and companies, but that doesn't mean they're backing Hillary either.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Investors in markets from Brazil to China are on edge ahead of the U.S. election, which could affect global trade deals that have given developing nations an enormous boost. As Tara Joseph reports, investors worry a Donald Trump win will bring extreme volatility for both currencies and companies, but that doesn't mean they're backing Hillary either.