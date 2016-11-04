Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Investors in markets from Brazil to China are on edge ahead of the U.S. election, which could affect global trade deals that have given developing nations an enormous boost. As Tara Joseph reports, investors worry a Donald Trump win will bring extreme volatility for both currencies and companies, but that doesn't mean they're backing Hillary either.

