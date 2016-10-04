Tech Ericsson says to cut 3,900 jobs in Sweden Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ericsson says to cut 3,900 jobs in Sweden
Oct. 04 2016
Ericsson, which has been battling with a shrinking market for telecoms network equipment, says it plans to cut around 3,900 jobs in Sweden.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Ericsson, which has been battling with a shrinking market for telecoms network equipment, says it plans to cut around 3,900 jobs in Sweden.