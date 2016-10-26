Banks European banks defy the odds for now Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: European banks defy the odds for now
Oct. 26 2016
European banks have started reporting third quarter results amid a low interest rate environment and the threat of Brexit. As Laura Frykberg reports, Lloyds Banking Group has surprised many while Spain's Santander had to rely on Brazil to make up for weakness at home.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
European banks have started reporting third quarter results amid a low interest rate environment and the threat of Brexit. As Laura Frykberg reports, Lloyds Banking Group has surprised many while Spain's Santander had to rely on Brazil to make up for weakness at home.