Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Banks European banks defy the odds for now Add to ...

SHARE

Replay
Reuters |
Show Description
European banks have started reporting third quarter results amid a low interest rate environment and the threat of Brexit. As Laura Frykberg reports, Lloyds Banking Group has surprised many while Spain's Santander had to rely on Brazil to make up for weakness at home.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news