Brexit European farm workers shun Brexit Britain Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: European farm workers shun Brexit Britain
Oct. 13 2016
Brexit Britain is proving an unattractive place for seasonal farm labourers, leaving farmers worried that next year they'll be facing a crisis which could leave crops rotting in the ground. Saskia O'Donoghue reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Brexit Britain is proving an unattractive place for seasonal farm labourers, leaving farmers worried that next year they'll be facing a crisis which could leave crops rotting in the ground. Saskia O'Donoghue reports.