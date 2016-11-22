Explained What exactly is OPEC? Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Explained: What exactly is OPEC?
Nov. 22 2016
We delve into the history of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and look at how much it influences the global price of oil
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
We delve into the history of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and look at how much it influences the global price of oil