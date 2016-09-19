Export Development Canada ramps up Canada-U.K. trade with new exports hub Add to ...
Sep. 19 2016
Export Development Canada is officially opening a trading hub in London, U.K. Vice President of Global Trade Todd Winterhalt tells BNN how the new office will help boost exports between the two countries and assist Canadian businesses expand in that market.
