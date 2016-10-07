Currency 'Flash crash' decimates sterling Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: 'Flash crash' decimates sterling
Oct. 07 2016
Sterling licks its wounds after a flash crash that saw it dive 10 per cent in a matter of minutes. Computer-driven trading is seen as one cause of the sudden drop - but a growing nervousness over Brexit shows just how vulnerable sterling is. David Pollard reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Sterling licks its wounds after a flash crash that saw it dive 10 per cent in a matter of minutes. Computer-driven trading is seen as one cause of the sudden drop - but a growing nervousness over Brexit shows just how vulnerable sterling is. David Pollard reports.