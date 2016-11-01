Energy Gas explosion at Colonial Pipeline in Alabama Add to ...
Video: Gas explosion at Colonial Pipeline in Alabama
Nov. 01 2016
A massive gas explosion at the Colonial Pipeline Co in Alabama shuts the pipeline for the second time in two months. Julie Noce reports.
Show Description
