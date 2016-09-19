Energy Gas shortages reported after U.S. pipeline spill Add to ...
Video: Gas shortages reported after U.S. pipeline spill
Sep. 19 2016
There are reports of filling stations running out of gas and gasoline prices going up, following a gasoline pipeline spill in central Alabama. The spill could threaten gas supplies for Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. (Sept. 19)
AP Video
