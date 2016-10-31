energy GE and Baker Hughes merge oil and gas businesses Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: GE and Baker Hughes merge oil and gas businesses
Oct. 31 2016
The merger between GE and Baker Hughes' oil and gas businesses will create the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider. Fred Katayama reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The merger between GE and Baker Hughes' oil and gas businesses will create the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider. Fred Katayama reports.