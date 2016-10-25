Economy German business climate hits 2-1/2 year high Add to ...
German business climate hits 2-1/2 year high
Oct. 25 2016
German business morale improved unexpectedly in October, hitting its highest level in 2-1/2 years, suggesting company executives have become more optimistic about the growth prospects for Europe's largest economy. Sonia Legg reports
Reuters
