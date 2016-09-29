Economy German lawmakers quiz Draghi Add to ...
Video: German lawmakers quiz Draghi
Sep. 29 2016
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi faces tough questions from German lawmakers about the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, just as the ECB is considering even more stimulus to revive inflation. David Pollard reports.
Reuters |
