bailouts Germany denies starting Deutsche Bank rescue plan Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Germany denies starting Deutsche Bank rescue plan
Sep. 28 2016
The German government has denied it is working on a rescue of Deutsche Bank as Germany's biggest lender boosted its balance sheet by selling its British insurance business. As Sonia Legg reports, Deutsche is facing a $14 billion fine from the U.S. Department of Justice and concerns over its funding pushed its shares to a record low on Tuesday.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The German government has denied it is working on a rescue of Deutsche Bank as Germany's biggest lender boosted its balance sheet by selling its British insurance business. As Sonia Legg reports, Deutsche is facing a $14 billion fine from the U.S. Department of Justice and concerns over its funding pushed its shares to a record low on Tuesday.