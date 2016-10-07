Economy Germany rebounds, but ECB hints at more stimulus Add to ...
Oct. 07 2016
German industrial production numbers point to a rebound in an economy many saw as slowing, while Spain's industrial output jumps to an 8-month high. But, as Hayley Platt reports, the ECB is giving renewed hints that more monetary stimulus is in the pipeline.
