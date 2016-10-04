trade Germany seeks to exploit old ties to Iran Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Germany seeks to exploit old ties to Iran
Oct. 04 2016
German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two-day visit with Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel aimed at rebuilding trade ties. As Sonia Legg reports, the links between Germany and Iran go back a long way.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two-day visit with Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel aimed at rebuilding trade ties. As Sonia Legg reports, the links between Germany and Iran go back a long way.