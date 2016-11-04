Markets Global markets: small concerns, big worries Add to ...
Video: Global markets: small concerns, big worries
Nov. 04 2016
U.S. drug makers reportedly under fire for possible price fixing; Takata shares temporarily halted after reports it was filing for bankruptcy for its U.S. unit. Markets had worrying sideshows to contend with on Friday, alongside the big feature: the Clinton/Trump election race. David Pollard reports.
Reuters
