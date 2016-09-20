Autos GM and Unifor reach last-minute deal to avert strike Add to ...
Video: GM and Unifor reach last-minute deal to avert strike
Sep. 20 2016
General Motors and Unifor announced early Tuesday they've reached a tentative deal, averting a strike. The Canadian autoworkers union said the deal will prevent the closure of GM's Oshawa plant. BNN's Jameson Berkow has more.
