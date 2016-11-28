Autos GM pushes practicality, not style, in Chevy Bolt Add to ...
Nov. 28 2016
It can go 200-plus miles on battery power, and it costs less than the average new vehicle in the U.S. But it remains to be seen how successful the Chevrolet Bolt, soon to go on sale, will fare in an era of $2-per-gallon gasoline. (Nov. 28)
