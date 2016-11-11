Finance Goldman Sachs considers Frankfurt move Add to ...
Nov. 11 2016
Goldman Sachs is considering shifting some of its assets and operations from London to Frankfurt, three people familiar with the matter said, as it tries to secure access to the European Union market when Britain leaves the bloc. Francis Maguire reports.
