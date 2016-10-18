Goldman's profit surges on trading Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Goldman's profit surges on trading
Oct. 18 2016
A surge in trading revenue helped drive the investment bank's quarterly profit up 47 percent. But one analyst notes it's trailing its peers in trading, as Fred Katayama reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A surge in trading revenue helped drive the investment bank's quarterly profit up 47 percent. But one analyst notes it's trailing its peers in trading, as Fred Katayama reports.