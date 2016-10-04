Golf Greats, Fans Bid Goodbye to Arnold Palmer Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Golf greats, fans bid goodbye to Arnold Palmer
Oct. 04 2016
Several thousand people gathered Tuesday for a public memorial service to golfing great Arnold Palmer. The service was held at the St. Vincent Basilica in Unity not far from the Latrobe golf course where Palmer learned the game. (Oct. 4)
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Several thousand people gathered Tuesday for a public memorial service to golfing great Arnold Palmer. The service was held at the St. Vincent Basilica in Unity not far from the Latrobe golf course where Palmer learned the game. (Oct. 4)