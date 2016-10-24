Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Scotia Wealth's Greg Newman Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Market Call Tonight: Top Picks from Scotia Wealth's Greg Newman
Oct. 24 2016
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management, shares his top picks: Algonquin Power & Utilities, WSP Global and H&R REIT.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management, shares his top picks: Algonquin Power & Utilities, WSP Global and H&R REIT.