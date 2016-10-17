Telecom Guy Laurence leaving Rogers, Ex-Telus CEO Joe Natale tapped for top job Add to ... SHARE Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Restart playlist Video: Guy Laurence leaving Rogers, Ex-Telus CEO Joe Natale tapped for top job Oct. 17 2016 Some three years after he took over as Rogers Communications CEO, Guy Laurence is stepping down to be replaced by former Telus CEO Joe Natale. BNN's Paige Ellis has more. EMAIL THIS Share Copy link to video Embed This Video BNN Video | Oct. 17 2016 Show Description Some three years after he took over as Rogers Communications CEO, Guy Laurence is stepping down to be replaced by former Telus CEO Joe Natale. BNN's Paige Ellis has more.