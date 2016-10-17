telecom Guy Laurence’s key events as Rogers CEO Add to ...
Video: Guy Laurence’s key events as Rogers CEO
Oct. 17 2016
Rogers announced on Monday that CEO and president Guy Laurence is stepping down, effective immediately. BNN’s Michael Hainsworth explains some of the key moments in Laurence’s tenure as head of the telecom company.
