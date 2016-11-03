Brexit Happy Brexit Christmas for London's West End? Add to ...
Video: Happy Brexit Christmas for London's West End?
Nov. 03 2016
Retailers in London's famous West End shopping district expect bumper Christmas sales this year. But is the UK high street really Brexit proof - or could this be their last 'Merry Christmas' for some time? Ross Miklaszewicz reports
