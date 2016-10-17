Executives Hershey's CEO to retire in July Add to ...
Video: Hershey's CEO to retire in July
Oct. 17 2016
Hershey's CEO John Bilbrey will step down in July. The move comes months after the company rebuffed Mondelez International's offer to buy the candy maker. Fred Katayama reports.
