retail Home Depot gains from U.S. housing strength Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Home Depot gains from U.S. housing strength
Nov. 15 2016
Home Depot reports solid results as customers spend more on their homes, encouraged by the improving housing market in the United States. Bobbi Rebell reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Home Depot reports solid results as customers spend more on their homes, encouraged by the improving housing market in the United States. Bobbi Rebell reports.