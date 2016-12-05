Asia Hong Kong connects to China's booming tech sector Add to ...
Hong Kong connects to China's booming tech sector
Dec. 05 2016
A long waited stock trading link between Hong Kong and China's tech dominated Shenzhen exchange went live on Monday. As Tara Joseph reports, the connection gives international investors access to hundreds of tech stocks listed in the booming southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Reuters
