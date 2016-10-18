Telecom How a rocky relationship with the Rogers family led to Guy Laurence’s exit Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: How a rocky relationship with the Rogers family led to Guy Laurence’s exit
Oct. 18 2016
Guy Laurence’s 'brash style' and attempts to shake up the culture at Rogers Communications led to tensions with the Rogers family, and ultimately his ouster. BNN’s Jon Erlichman has more.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Guy Laurence’s 'brash style' and attempts to shake up the culture at Rogers Communications led to tensions with the Rogers family, and ultimately his ouster. BNN’s Jon Erlichman has more.