Tech How investors should view BlackBerry Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: How investors should view BlackBerry
Sep. 28 2016
Blackberry is getting out of the hardware business, so what kind of company has Blackberry become and what should investors focus on? We find out with Alex Lane, Lead Manager of the Dynamic Power Canadian Growth Fund and Dynamic Power Dividend Growth Fund. Lane also comments on the Pacific NorthWest LNG project, and why Keyera and Magna International are among his favourite stocks.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
BNN Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Blackberry is getting out of the hardware business, so what kind of company has Blackberry become and what should investors focus on? We find out with Alex Lane, Lead Manager of the Dynamic Power Canadian Growth Fund and Dynamic Power Dividend Growth Fund. Lane also comments on the Pacific NorthWest LNG project, and why Keyera and Magna International are among his favourite stocks.